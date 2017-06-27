Former Liverpool hopeful Madger Gomes is targeting a place in Leeds United's first team as he bids to realise his dream of making the grade as a professional footballer.

The Spanish midfielder signed a three-year deal at Elland Road on Tuesday (27 June), just a matter of weeks after being confirmed as one of seven players released by Liverpool at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Fellow youngsters Tom Brewitt, Jake Brimmer, Jack Dunn, Kane Lewis and Adam Phillips were also let go, while veteran third-choice goalkeeper Alex Manninger opted to retire at the end of his contract.

"I'm really excited and happy to start life with Leeds United, I hope to have a good season here," Gomes told leedsunited.com.

"Hopefully I will get a chance to progress and make the first team as my dream is to play professionally."

Alicante-born Gomes joined Liverpool from La Liga outfit Villarreal back in the summer of 2014 and played for their Under-18 side, but did not feature regularly for Mike Garrity's Under-23s. He never made a senior appearance on Merseyside.

The 20-year-old is the second player to join Leeds since Thomas Christiansen was surprisingly confirmed as the managerial successor to Garry Monk earlier this month, with Polish international midfielder Mateusz Klich also signing from FC Twente. Leeds say Gomes will "initially link up with the Whites' Under-23s, with a view to training with the first team".

Leeds, who finished seventh in the second tier during Monk's only campaign at the helm and five points adrift of a play-off berth, also signed former loanees Pontus Jansson and Hadi Sacko from Torino and Sporting Lisbon before Christiansen's appointment.

In addition, Samuel Saiz looks set to arrive from SD Huesca, while former Whites captain Jonny Howson has also been linked with a potential return to West Yorkshire. The exit of Charlie Taylor looks guaranteed, with the disgruntled left-back, who has been linked heavily with West Bromwich Albion, expected to sign for Burnley when his current deal expires on 1 July. Leeds are entitled to compensation for a player under 24 and the fee could yet be settled by a tribunal.

In other transfer window news, Liverpool have also sold right-back Andre Wisdom to Derby County. Under-20 World Cup star Dominic Solanke is scheduled to join from Chelsea, while Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah finally completed his club-record £36.9m ($47.1m) switch from AS Roma last week.