The UN Mission to Mali have said that gunmen are attacking a popular tourist resort east of the Malian capital, Bamako.

A spokesperson for the country's interior ministry told Reuters that a luxury spot that is known to be popular with Westerners came under attack on Sunday (18 June).

Malian and French troops are now thought to be at the site of the ongoing attack.

Residents nearby told the BBC that they heard shots coming from the resort, La Campement in Dougourakoro.

It is not yet known who the gunmen are or the number or extent of the casualities but there are reports that hostages have been taken.

AFP reported that the Malian government said that the attackers are "suspected jihadists".

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

IBTimes UK is a news organisation that keeps its global audience of 55 million monthly readers in the know with quality storytelling and analysis of global relevance. Like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/IBTimesUK/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/IBTimesUK) where we will keep you up to date with the latest news, pictures and video as it happens. We provide comprehensive coverage of domestic and foreign news, business, sport, entertainment, science and technology, aiming to keep our intellectually curious readers interested and engaged.