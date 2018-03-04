A man has been charged with the murder of his grandmother, whose body was found with stab wounds at her West Midlands home.

Anne James, 74, had collapsed and been discovered by a neighbour at her home in Doveridge Place, Highgate, Walsall on Wednesday (28 February). She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her grandson, Greg Irvin, from Walsall Wood was arrested the next day and has been charged on Sunday (4 March) with murder.

He will appear before magistrates in Wolverhampton on Monday.

Anne James was a retired nurse and charity worker. She was a director for The Haven charity which helped vulnerable women and children who were victims of domestic violence and had been director of three charities since her retirement.

In a statement, her family said: "We are all devastated at the loss of a loving wife, mum, grandma and great grandma.

"She was an amazing, generous, kind, and much-loved part of our family; she will be very sadly missed."