A man allegedly chopped off his brother's arms in a fit of rage after a heated argument over a scratch on a bike. One hand was completely severed from the body, according to The Times of India.

The incident took place on Tuesday (20 June) in Butrada village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The accused, identified as Mohammad Kaalu, is absconding, police said.

The argument reportedly started after the victim, Gulzama Ahmad, 37, scolded his nephew for leaving scratches on his bike. Kaalu, the child's father, then confronted his brother and berated him for shouting at his son.

The argument soon turned ugly and at one point, Kaalu caught hold of a sickle and hacked his brother's arms.

"We have received a written complaint by the victim's wife and raids are being conducted on the possible hideouts of the accused who is absconding right now," police officer Sunil Kumar told the publication.

The victim's wife, Chand Bibi, said that the brothers and their families lived together and such altercations were common. Tuesday night's incident was not a very serious issue, yet Kaalu became furious and attacked his own brother, she said.

"There was no issue as such. We are a joint family and it was just a scratch on the bike. My husband had only scolded the boy and did not even touch him but my brother-in-law became really angry and brutally attacked my husband."

Police said they would soon nab the culprit and take appropriate action against him. Meanwhile, the victim has been admitted to hospital, Kumar said.