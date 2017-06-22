North Korea is open to talks with the US over denuclearisation, but under certain circumstances, Pyongyang's ambassador to India, Kye Chun Yong, has said.

The country's nuclear programme was "an arduous choice, an inevitable choice to prevent another Korean war in the region", the ambassador said while explaining Pyongyang's stand in an interview with Indian news channel Wion on Wednesday, 21 June.

He has said that his country always feels threatened of an US invasion like the one in 1945 when Americans had occupied territory. If another Korean war happens, it will be "a nuclear war, a fratricidal war", he noted and added: "So at any cost we have to prevent another Korean war."

The ambassador added that they were open to a moratorium on nuclear and missile tests if the US was ready to begin talks without any preconditions. Also, the US will have to halt their military deployments and exercises with South Korea in the Korean peninsula to ensure smooth negotiations.

Pyongyang's undeterred nuclear pursuit has brought it under heavy UN and unilateral sanctions imposed by many countries, including the US and South Korea. However, the ambassador said that Pyongyang was also in favour of denuclearisation as he demanded that the sanctions be withdrawn.

"As a small country that North Korea is, we do not possess very dangerous weapons," Kye said, comparing the US deployment of nuclear capable weapons – including nuclear submarines, nuclear aircraft carriers and nuclear-capable bombers like the B-1B – in South Korea, Japan and other islands controlled by them in and around the Korean peninsula.

"US first deployed nuclear weapons in South Korea in 1957 and then more than 1,000 weapons were deployed. South Korea is spread over 100,000 sqkm area and the density of weapons deployed in the country is very high," the ambassador said explaining the wide gap in its nuclear capability and the US'.

He pointed out that DPRK was the first to propose denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, but nobody paid heed so they had to begin developing their own weapons to achieve self-reliance.

"Nuclear weapon is a deterrent force, but it should be dismantled across the world," he said.

Removing nuclear weapons from South Korea alone would not be enough because the US has weapons deployed in other strategic locations in the region from where they can launch attacks on the North, the ambassador added.

"Under certain circumstances we are willing to talk in terms of freezing our nuclear and missile tests. For instance, if the American side completely stopped big, large-scale military exercises temporarily or permanently, then we also temporarily stop our missile tests and talk.

"[US President Donald] Trump said they have so many options on the table in addition to military way. Let's meet and negotiate in terms of moratorium on nuclear and missile tests," Kye said.

The American president had said earlier that he would be honoured to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

When asked about DPRK's allies, the ambassador said that China is a friend and so is India.

He also advocated that India should be made a permanent member of the UN Security Council, pointing out that the UN needs to change the way it has been functioning. He however, did not elaborate on what changes in particular he was referring to.