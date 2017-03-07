CCTV footage has been released of the moment a man entered a church in south-west London with two knives and threatened to stab a security guard.

Police are appealing for information to find the man seen entering the Universal Church of Kingdom of God in Brixton Road, Brixton, on 13 February.

He walked into the church and said he wanted to pray. He was stopped by the guard who confronted him and managed to escort him out the building.

During the short brawl, the suspect threatened to stab the guard. The footage shows the man still brandishing the knives while speaking to witnesses outside the church.

The suspect is described as a black man who is around 6ft tall. There is no indication the incident is terror related.

A Met Police spokesperson added: "Anyone who recognises the man shown in the images released, or who has information that may assist the investigation, is asked to called Lambeth CID on 07785 774 447 or the police non-emergency line on 101."