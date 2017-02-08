A man has been charged with a number of offence,s after allegedly kicking a Muslim woman in the stomach which resulted in her losing her unborn twins. David Gallacher, aged 37, of no fixed abode, is to appear in court charged with assault, racially / religiously aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer after a Somali woman who was wearing a headscarf was attacked outside a Co-op in Bletchley, Milton Keynes last August.

The 34-year-old woman, who did not know she was pregnant at the time, was approached by a man who directed racial remarks outside the supermarket while she was with her husband.

The suspect kicked the woman and assaulted the pair, causing her to fall to the ground. Medics then informed the woman that the attack had resulted in her losing her unborn twins.

Gallacher was arrested on suspicion of the racially motivated attack, as well as the assault of a policeman, after officers attempted to detain him last September.

Gallacher is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court on 14 March to face the allegations.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "A man has been charged with a number of offences including assault, racially / religiously aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer in Bletchley.

"David Gallacher, aged 37, of no fixed abode was charged with one count of assault causing ABH, one count of assault by beating, two counts of racially/religiously aggravated assault and three counts of assaulting a constable in the execution of his/her duty.

"The charges relate to two incidents. The first was on 6 August 2016, when two victims, a 34-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were assaulted and racially abused by a man near the Co-op on Water Eaton Road, Bletchley.

"The second incident relates to an incident on 14 September 2016 in Larch Grove, Bletchley, when three police officers were assaulted as they arrested a man."