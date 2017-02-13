A man has been charged with making or possessing an explosive under suspicious circumstances after a suspect package was found at Manchester Airport.

Nadeem Muhammed, 43, has been charged after the package was found in January, police said in a statement.

It followed a raid by officers from Greater Manchester Police and the North West Counter Terrorism Unit at the man's home in Tinline Street, Bury on Thursday (9 January).

The man was originally detained after being stopped by security at Manchester Airport on 30 January.

A security officer at the airport detected a suspicious device, and tests were carried out. The man was detained and subsequently bailed.

Police have not revealed what flight the man was intending to board, or if the device posed a threat. They have not revealed if the charges relate to the package seized at the airport, or to the search carried out at the man's house.

Muhammed was arrested on Sunday and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Monday.