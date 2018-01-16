An airline passenger was kicked off two consecutive flights and arrested because he was wearing eight pairs of jeans and 10 shirts in a ploy to avoid excess baggage fees.

Ryan Carney Williams - also known as Ryan Hawaii - was trying to avoid the fees after he found that he could not get all of his clothes into his suitcase. In a bid to avoid paying the excess, he put on all the items he could not fit into the case when he got to Keflavík International Airport.

But check-in desk staff were less than happy with the ruse and Williams was refused a boarding pass for his BA flight home.

The airline claimed that he was rude to staff but he retorted that they had blocked his boarding after racially profiling him.

Williams told local media Iceland Monitor that he had remained polite through out the whole interaction.

In a video he shared on Twitter, he wrote: "@British_Airways hi being held at Iceland Keflavik airport because I had no baggage put all the clothes on and they still won't let me on. Racial profiling? Or..," he wrote on the social media platform.

In the footage, Williams is seen wrapped in his surplus clothes from head to toe while airline staff stand nervously behind him.

As he repeatedly asks why he is being kept from boarding his flight, the staff ask him to stop filming. One woman asks rhetorically whether they should call the police.

The video has gathered 7,000 views.

Williams claimed on Twitter that he had been arrested and maced after the encounter with the British Airways staff.

The following day, he returned to the airport and attempted to board an easyJet flight.

Airline staff, however, had been made aware of the the events of the previous day and refused to board him or refund him, even after he had gone through security and check-in.

Management at easyJet explained their decision in a tweet to Williams.

Easyjet eventually refunding Williams after his complaints although it is not certain whether British Airways followed suit.

Williams shared another video on Twitter, saying he had been offloaded from the flight because he "had been disruptive". He had not been able to contact his family, he said.

"And AGAIN! Refused from 2 flights in 2 days for no valid reason :) @easyJet @British_Airways thanks guys wonderful service," he tweeted sarcastically alongside with the video.

He eventually managed to get a flight to the UK via a Norwegian airline. It is not known if he was wearing all his extra clothes at the time.