A man has died after he was stabbed in the neck during a street fight in north London. Metropolitan Police officers were called to Heathfield Gardens in Barnet at 7.15pm on Friday (17 February) to reports of a brawl involving a number of males.

Officers found a man in his early 20s with a wound to his neck. He was taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

A Met Police statement said: "Enquiries are underway to trace and inform his next of kin and a formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course."

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command, led by Detective Chief Inspector Andy Chalmers, are investigating and are appealing for witnesses and information.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of affray. They currently remain in custody at a north London police station pending further enquires.

The attack came two days after a woman in Dagenham, east London, was left fighting for her life after being repeatedly slashed in the head in a random knife attack.

The 29-year old suffered severe stab wounds to her head and body in what police said was an "extremely brutal" attack.

She was attacked yards from her home after getting off a bus in Krithia Road, Dagenham, at 9.40pm on Monday.

Anyone who witnessed these incidents or has any information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8358 0100 or via Twitter @MetCC. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.