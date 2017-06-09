A man armed with knife is holding several staff members hostage inside a job centre in Newcastle, according to reports.

The incident is taking place at the Job Centre Plus on Clifford Street in Byker.

Police negotiators are at the scene, reports the BBC.

No one is believed to have been injured. Northumbria Police said they are treating it an as isolated incident and, at this stage, it is not thought to be terror-related.

Police also urged people not to "speculate about the ongoing situation in Byker."

"It has also been suggested on social media and by members of the public at the scene that people have been stabbed. This is NOT the case," the police said in a statement on Twitter.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

