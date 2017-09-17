A Facebook Live video of an Indian couple having sex has been circulating on social media for the past few days. The police have now arrested the man after the woman in the video filed a complaint alleging rape.

Initial reports had claimed that the couple from the south Indian state of Kerala had live streamed the act intentionally.

The woman, who is married and has a child, is said to be in a relationship with 23-year-old Linu for the past six months.

In the video, Linu, a worker at a hotel, is seen having a sexual encounter with the woman with her consent.

Since the video got released on Facebook, it has been shared by many on other social media platforms too.

The woman who is an employee in a textile showroom has alleged that she was unaware that Linu was live streaming the act and that he had "raped" her on the promise of marriage.

The man, who was arrested on Friday (15 September), has been remanded to judicial custody. The police are also not eliminating the possibility of revenge porn in this case.

"He (Linu) said that he did it to get more likes on Facebook. But there is a chance that this is revenge porn. He might have done it to take revenge on her when they fought. She knew that he was recording the act but did not know that he was broadcasting it," Inspector K Sabu was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

According to police, the visuals which show the couple indulging in intimate acts does not appear as forced. The police said that the charge may not hold as the visuals do not substantiate the woman's rape claims.

The police have seized Linu's phone and found more private videos of him with the woman.