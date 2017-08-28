An Australian man refused to face court on Sunday (27 August) after being arrested for raping a schoolgirl and possessing pictures of the assault in his smartphone.

Troy Stephen Johnson was held on Friday night after three months of police investigation. The enquiry began after he allegedly kidnapped and raped the 12-year-old girl while dressed in a camouflage suit in May.

The 31-year-old had purportedly grabbed the minor as she walked to school at Narara, near Gosford – a City in New South Wales, on 15 May.

The court documents stated that Johnson was holding a large stick when he attacked the girl. He allegedly grabbed her in a headlock and forced her into bush land next to the pathway.

Johnson, who has three children, is also facing charges of indecently assaulting another 11-year-old girl known to him. He was questioned for that case in June when the girl alleged he had been abusing her since October 2016.

His alleged crimes were revealed after his wife handed his mobile phone to police, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Police told the court that during investigation, they raided his house and found a "rape kit" containing hunting knives, camouflage clothing, cable ties and other items. While his mobile phone contained ordeal of the 12-year-old as well as aerial images of the high school, the Narrara area, and child pornography.

After his arrest on Friday, Johnson – who is a diabetic – had reportedly tried to kill himself by overdosing on insulin. He spent Saturday night under police guard in hospital.

Johnson is due to face Gosford Local Court on Monday, where he is expected to apply for bail.