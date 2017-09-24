Police are investigating a hate crime after someone who was arriving at a Manchester mosque for evening prayers was attacked by a knife-wielding man.

The victim has named locally as surgeon Nasser Kurdy, said to be in his 50s and police say they ahve arrested two men in connection with the incident.

He was outside the Altrincham Islamic Centre when he was approached from behind and stabbed in the neck at around 6pm on Sunday (24 September), the Manchester Evening News (MEN) reported.

Local councillor Andrew Western tweeted: "Shocked and saddened to hear of stabbing of Dr Nasser Kurdy outside Altrincham mosque. Thoughts with him and his family."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the centre said it was a safe environment and that its members were in shock.

He said: "Nothing like this has ever happened before and it does not reflect the community. In my experience community relations are very good and it is a very safe area; it is shocking for all of us," the MEN reported.

A friend of the victim said he had suffered a 3cm stab wound. He said: "He needs stitches and will be kept in hospital overnight, he is incredibly lucky. This incident has really shaken us."

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: "Officers have arrested two people after a hate crime in Hale. At around 5.50pm on Sunday 24 September 2017 police were called to reports that a man had been stabbed outside the Islamic Cultural Centre, Grove Lane.

"Emergency services attended and a man in his 60s has been taken to hospital with a stab wound to the back of his neck. Two men aged 54 and 32 were arrested nearby in connection with the incident and remain in custody for questioning.

"Officers are treating this as a hate crime and are appealing for people with information to come forward."