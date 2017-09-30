One man has died and several others injured following a mass brawl broke outside a nightclub in Manchester city centre. Police were called to reports of a large fight involving men and women on John Dalton Street near Deansgate at around 2:50am on 30 September.

Police believe the fight started inside the Suburbia nightclub before continuing out onto the street. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to the neck. He later died from his injuries.

Several other people were taken to hospital with injuries following the fight, including two women aged 19 and 21 who were knocked unconscious. A man was also hit with a glass and two police officers received minor injuries after been attacked during the fighting.

Four men have been arrested in connection to incident. A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a section 18 assault, a 24-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a police office, a 19-year-old on suspicion of violent disorder and possession of a knife and another 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

All four are currently in police custody for questioning.

Chief superintendent Emily Higham from GMP's major incident team said: "What we were faced with during the early hours of this morning was a large group of men and women fighting in the street.

"Sadly, a 21-year-old man has lost his life, my thoughts go out to his family at this unimaginably painful time.

"We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the fighting to get in touch as soon as possible. We believe the fighting started in the Suburbia nightclub and spilled out onto the road, so there is potentially a nightclub full of witnesses who we want to hear from.

"There is currently a scene in place and some road closures in the area.

"I am asking anyone who has any information or concerns to get in touch with police as a matter of urgency. The level of violence people were using towards each other and police was shocking and this resulted in the tragic loss of a young man's life. We cannot let those responsible get away with this."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4227, alternatively call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.