A man whom police had been hunting for in connection with a traffic accident in which three teenagers died has handed himself in to police. The man, 34, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, after he gave himself up at a north London police station.

Another man, 28, is in police custody and is being questioned over the fatal collision that took place in Hayes, west London, at 8.40pm on Friday (26 January) when an Audi A5 collided with three boys on the pavement at Shepiston Lane. All three boys died at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Michael Rapp of the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "This is a fast moving investigation and CCTV enquiries and forensic analysis of the car involved are underway."

"At least two males are believed to have left the black Audi A5 following the collision. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and the number of occupants in the vehicle involved."

Although formal identification has yet to be completed, police are confident the victims are Harry Louis Rice, 17, George Toby Wilkinson, 16 and Josh Mcgunniess, also 16.

Hillingdon Borough Commander, Colin Wingrove said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with family and many friends of three young men who have died in such tragic circumstances.

"Tributes continue to be laid at the scene and officers will be in and around the area providing a presence and also make to themselves available to anyone who does have information and wants to speak with police. Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command continue to lead the investigation and a number of enquiries are on going.

"There is understandably a lot of shock and grief in the local community. These three young men had their whole lives ahead of them.

Anyone with information should call the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0208 991 9555 or via Twitter @MetCC.