A man jailed for tying bacon to the doors of a mosque in Bristol has died in prison.

Kevin Crehan, 35, died in HMP Bristol on Tuesday (27 December) while serving a 12-month sentence for racially-aggravated public disorder.

A prison spokesman said an investigation into his death was underway, but no further details have been released.

In January, he was part of a group who placed rashers of bacon on the doors of Jamia mosque in Totterdown, tying a St George's flag to its fence.

Members of staff at the mosque were also racially abused during the incident.

Three other people were also convicted for taking part.

Crehan, of Knowle, was jailed for 12 months while Mark Bennett, 48, of Patchway, was imprisoned for nine months.

Alison Bennett, 46, wife of Mark Bennett, was given a six-month sentence, suspended for two years.

Angelina Swales, 31, from Brislington, was handed a four-month sentence, suspended for two years.

They were all given a restraining order preventing them from going within 100 metres of a mosque anywhere in England or Wales for the next 10 years.

At the court hearing, the judge had called the incident an "attack on England" and "the principles of freedom of religion".