A violent street brawl in Stockport saw a man remove his balaclava to launch a brutal machete attack before an accomplice attempted to run a man over.

Milo Stanley and Daniel Robson, have admitted their part in the dramatic attack on two victims outside Winter's Wine Bar, on Little Underbank, in the centre of the Lancashire town, on Friday (May 26).

The assailants began the assault in balaclavas but removed them as the brawl, which took place in broad daylight, went on.

One attacker was seen jumping out of a red and white Mini and attacking two men with a machete while they fought back by throwing chairs at the attacker and the car.

As the man ran around frantically in the street trying to stab the two men, his accomplice waited in the car which later sped at one of the victims, knocking him in the air.

Police say that two men were treated for stab wounds. The two attackers have admitted their role and have been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 21 August.

Stanley, 20, of Mottram Towers, central Stockport, admitted two charges of wounding with intent, one of possessing a blade in public and another of affray.

While Robson, 27, of Highmarsh Crescent, Didsbury, pleaded guilty to two charges of wounding with intent, one of possessing a blade in public and another of dangerous driving.

The Manchester Evening News spoke to an eyewitness, who said: "I was shocked to be honest, I've not seen that level of violence before, it was like the sort of stuff you would see on the TV or in a film.

"Stockport does have its moments but not of this severity. There was a lad getting hit with a machete and a guy run over. There were chairs flying and everything."

The witness added: "By the time I found my phone they had already taken the balaclavas off. I've been in Stockport 20 years and seen fights but nothing as vicious or violent as this."