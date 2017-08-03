A man who threatened to blow up an Islamic bookshop and "kill the Muslims" in north-west London has been spared jail.

David Moffatt, 39, pleaded guilty to religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm and distress at Willesden Magistrates Court following an incident at a book shop in Cricklewood Broadway, Brent, on 23 May.

Police were called to the shop after Moffatt walked inside, threatened to blow it up and "kill the Muslims" before leaving.

Witnesses described the suspect as wearing an orange high-visibility jacket and trousers. Later the same day, police were called to a separate incident in which a man allegedly threatened someone on the street.

Officers then noticed he was wearing the same clothing as the suspect from the Cricklewood Broadway incident

Following his arrest, Moffatt denied the allegation put towards him, adding "I'm not anti-Muslim, I'm Catholic."

After later admitting the charges, Moffatt was sentenced to community order with an unpaid work requirement of 100 hours within 12 months and to pay £620 in costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

Detective Inspector Madeline Ryder, from Brent's Community Safety Unit, said: "Hate crime is unacceptable and Brent's Community Safety Unit is committed to tackling hate crime in all its forms, supporting victims and their families and bringing perpetrators like Moffatt to justice."

A Met Police spokesperson added: "The MPS has long since recognised the impact of hate crime on communities and the hidden nature of this crime, which remains largely under reported and it stands together with policing partners, colleagues and groups to investigate all hate crime allegations, support victims and their families and bring perpetrators to justice.

"The MPS would appeal to anyone who witnesses or suffers any hate of any type to immediately report it so that action can quickly be taken and catch those who are responsible."