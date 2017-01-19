Manchester City have completed the signing of Palmeiras forward Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian had agreed to move to the blue-half of Manchester in the summer transfer window but saw out the season with Palmeiras due to certain commitments to the club.

All the relevant paperwork has now been signed off and the highly-rated youngster will move to the Etihad in a deal said to be worth around £27 million, it is thought the 19-year-old will also be available for selection against Tottenham on Saturday.

After signing for Palmeiras in January 2014, the forward scored 28 goals in 85 matches for the Brazilian outfit. He made his debut for the Brazilian national side in September of last year and has gone on to represent his country six times, scoring an impressive four goals.

Jesus told mancity.com : "I want to win titles and Manchester City is a club that is used to winning."

His 2016 was trophy-laden, winning the Brazilian title and cup with Palmeiras as well as helping the national team to end their Olympic gold medal drought at Rio 2016. The club beat off interest from several other top European clubs to secure his signature.

"City is a Club that always competes for the title in the competitions it enters, so that was an important factor, and because of the manager, Guardiola, and the squad." Jesus added.

The Sao Paulo-born striker will wear the number 33 shirt — previously worn by a young Vincent Kompany after his move from Hamburg in 2008 — symbolising the age that Jesus Christ was believed to have been crucified.