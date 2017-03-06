Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are all exploring the possibility of signing Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette but will face competition for the talented forward's signature from Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Lacazette has been in fine form for Lyon this season, scoring 27 goals in just 32 games for Bruno Génésio's side as they seek Champions League qualification, but the Frenchman has made apparent his desire to leave the Parc Olympique Lyonnais at the end of the season. Telefoot reports that several top European clubs are monitoring the striker, whose contract expires in 2019.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is open to selling Lacazette, who has a £60m clause in his contract with the French outfit, and has no qualms with his coveted asset about his desire to 'play in a great club'.

"If Barcelona or Manchester United one day make an offer commensurate with what Alex is worth to our club, no one will stand in his way," Aulas said last month. "Alex has wanted to play in a great club and Lyon does not object. We are perfectly in line."

Arsenal were interested in signing Lacazette last summer but were put off by Lyon's valuation of the forward. With Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez seemingly edging towards the Arsenal exit door, the Gunners may have to succumb to the demands of Les Gones or risk watching him sign for rivals such as Liverpool or Manchester City.

Liverpool, who comprehensively defeated Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield on Saturday 4 March are set for a summer spending spree at the end of the campaign, according to The Mirror, and have identified Lacazette as the man to help bolster their strikeforce. Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool have to spend big in the summer and a deal for the France international would almost certainly eclipse the £35m fee they paid for Andy Carroll in January 2011.

Manchester City have a wealth of attacking talent already available to them but Pep Guardiola could be tempted to move for Lacazette with uncertainty over the future of Sergio Aguero. Guardiola already has Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Kelechi Iheanacho at his disposal at Manchester City, making a move for yet another forward seem slightly unnecessary.