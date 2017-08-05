Brazilian midfielder Fernando has joined Galatasaray from Manchester City on a permanent deal, as Pep Guardiola keeps on revamping his team to get rid of deadwood. He signed for the Blues in the summer of 2014 from Porto, making 101 appearances for the side and scoring four goals in the process.

Mostly used as a holding midfielder, he was brought on in European games keeping in mind the extra protection he offered to the defensive four and was an essential figure in them qualifying for the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2016, where they were beaten by eventual Champions Real Madrid.

However, under Guardiola, he was a peripheral figure and hardly made it into the first XI. His only trophy at City remains the League Cup win in 2016, where he made a significant contribution.

"It's been a pleasure to play for Manchester City. The Club has looked after me incredibly well throughout my time here and I have enjoyed the challenge of playing for a top team in probably the world's toughest league. The League Cup success of 2016 was a highlight for me and something I will never forget," Fernando said.

He was offered further accolades by City's Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain, who added: "Fernando has been an excellent servant for City. He is a dedicated professional and a player who has made a significant contribution throughout his time here. I am sure he will continue to prove his quality for years to come."

Meanwhile, Guardiola has revealed that he is still on the lookout for a defender, but is generally happy with his squad. The Citizens have completed five transfers so far in the form of Danilo, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva and Ederson, and have spent in excess of £200m ($258m) this summer. Fernando's departure makes room for another midfielder as the Citizens look to compete in four competitions next season.