7:45pm: Manchester City vs Bristol City
- Four-time winners Manchester City eyeing an unprecedented quadruple.
- City have won the competition in two of the last four seasons [2014 and 2016].
- Bristol City bidding to reach the final for the first time in their 124-year history.
- Lee Johnson's side have knocked out a record four Premier League clubs including Manchester United.
- Chelsea and Arsenal meet in first leg of second semi-final at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday [10 January].
Lee Johnson and his merry men made quite the impression against Jose Mourinho and co a few weeks but can his side repeat that against the best side in Europe at the moment?
Well over an hour to go until kick off at the Etihad but plenty to keep you entertained until then including the team news. But how might both sides line up tonight?
Manchester City could name a strong side despite Liverpool to come in the Premier League at the weekend. Claudio Bravo and Ilkay Gundogan have been two mainstays of their respective cup runs and could play after featuring against Burnley in the FA Cup. Gabriel Jesus is definitely out.
Bristol City have no fresh injury problems but are without at least four first team players including Jens Hegeler, Gary O'Neil, Callum O'Dowda and Ivan Lucic.
Bristol City have arrived at the home of the Premier League champions.
If FA Cup third round weekend didn't quench your thirst for knock-out cup football, then tonight we have another offing from the sport's most exciting format. Manchester City continue on their route towards the quadruple against a Bristol City side chasing another giant-killing.
Pep Guardiola is three matches away from claiming his first trophy in English football and despite tonight's inferior opponents he will want no slip ups in pursuit of the first of maybe four trophies in the first half of 2018.
Lee Johnson's side meanwhile have already seen off four Premier League sides in the competition, including Manchester United in dramatic fashion, and as they search for another they need to look at the likes of Southampton, Sunderland, Bradford City and Swansea City for examples of sides who have overcome the odds over two legs to reach the final.
All the team news and build-up ahead of the 7:45pm kick off on the way.