Live 7:45pm: Manchester City vs Bristol City Four-time winners Manchester City eyeing an unprecedented quadruple.

City have won the competition in two of the last four seasons [2014 and 2016].

Bristol City bidding to reach the final for the first time in their 124-year history.

Lee Johnson's side have knocked out a record four Premier League clubs including Manchester United.

Chelsea and Arsenal meet in first leg of second semi-final at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday [10 January].

2 min 18:31 Lee Johnson and his merry men made quite the impression against Jose Mourinho and co a few weeks but can his side repeat that against the best side in Europe at the moment?

11 min 18:22 Well over an hour to go until kick off at the Etihad but plenty to keep you entertained until then including the team news. But how might both sides line up tonight? Manchester City could name a strong side despite Liverpool to come in the Premier League at the weekend. Claudio Bravo and Ilkay Gundogan have been two mainstays of their respective cup runs and could play after featuring against Burnley in the FA Cup. Gabriel Jesus is definitely out. Bristol City have no fresh injury problems but are without at least four first team players including Jens Hegeler, Gary O'Neil, Callum O'Dowda and Ivan Lucic.