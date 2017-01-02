Manchester City take on Burnley in a Premier League clash at the Etihad on 2 January, Monday.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Catch the highlights on Match of the Day on BBC One and BBC One HD at 10.30pm GMT.

Overview

Manchester City will be desperate to make a comeback after their disappointing 1-0 loss to Liverpool in their last game at Anfield. The loss has taken them to 10 points of leaders Chelsea and it is an uphill battle for Pep Gaurdiola to get the Citizens back in the race for the title.

Leroy Sane is still injured after picking up a muscular knock while Vincent Kompany is unavailable, having suffered a knee injury. Sergio Aguero is set to start, having come back into the starting line-up against Liverpool, after doing away with a four-game suspension for his tackle on David Luiz against Chelsea. The striker scored a brace in the reverse fixture, which saw them come back from a goal down to win the clash

Burnley come into this fixture after thrashing Sunderland 4 -1 at the Turf Moor and will be a confident bunch, having easily sidestepped David Moyes' men at home. However, City will provide a completely different prospect and Sean Dyche's men have shown that they can change their game against the big boys and give them a tough time to breach their defence.

Dyche's side gave a good account of themselves at Turf Moor, scoring the first goal, but failed to hold on and lost three points in the second half. They will be without Jon Flanagan for the game, who has been ruled out with injury.

Burnley's record signing Jeff Hendrick is available after suspension and could replace Dean Marney, who must serve a ban after picking up his fifth booking of the season on New Year's Eve.

What managers say

Sean Dyche: "I always say we're not the real deal. We know we have got to continue to use everything we have got to get points on the board. That's what our focus is on. The key word is reality – we don't do blind faith here. We know it's a tough challenge in the Premier League. We are playing some 'Super Bowls', as I call them, then there is a middle group and we're below that. We have played some very strong sides and managed to get points on the table against the odds but it must continue. You get to where we are now and most people would take that but it's an ongoing thing." (Via The Guardian)

Pep Guardiola: "I was one time in Barcelona nine points behind against Real Madrid and we recovered. I have won a league being 12 points behind but the question is whether we are able to reduce the gap to Chelsea. We have to focus on the next game and not put a lot of stress on things by saying, 'Oh, if you don't win the Premier League, wow, that's not going to be a good season'. "We are going to analyse what happens at the end of the season with our people – that was good, that was bad – but now it's about focusing on the next game, which is Burnley." (Via the Express)

Betting Odds (betfair)

Manchester City: 1/6

Draw: 7

Burnley : 16

Team News

Manchester City

Possible XI: Bravo; Sagna, Stones, Otamendi, Kolarov; Fernandinho, Touré; Sterling, De Bruyne, Nolito; Aguero

Burnley

Possible XI: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Gudmundsson, Marney, Defour, Arfield; Hendrick; Vokes.