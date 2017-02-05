Manchester City host Swansea City in the Premier League on Sunday (5 February) and win for the Etihad Stadium outfit will take them to third place following Arsenal's loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 1.30pm GMT. Live coverage of the game will be on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD.

Overview

Pep Guardiola will be looking to give new boy Gabriel Jesus another look-in after the Brazilian scored his first goal for the Citizens against West Ham in a 4-0 drubbing. Ilkay Gundogan remains sidelined with a long term injury, but Fernandinho and Vincent Kompany are both available for selection yet again.

City have a staggering record against the Swans and have remained unbeaten in their last 10 league and cup games. The have won eight of these games and have defeated the Welsh club in their last five home games. However, the Citizens have won just two of their last 12 Premier League games played on a Sunday and will be desperate to avoid another upset.

Meanwhile, the Swans have seen an upturn in form over the last few weeks and have won three of their last four league games when Paul Clement took charge. They have defeated Liverpool at Anfield and have shown that they are capable of pulling one over the big boys as they look to survive relegation.

What managers say

Pep Guardiola: "I saw their game against Liverpool and I have started to watch the game against Southampton [a 2-1 Swansea win]. I tried to discover the way to attack them and - wow - I couldn't find it. It's so complicated. When I see their games I can see his hands on it. They are so well organised. There is no space in the middle. When you go and attack outside they defend really well in the box. Then they have long balls to the striker with [Fernando] Llorente. They have quality players for the counter-attack. It will be a really tough game, one of the toughest until the end of the season. Now they are in a good moment, won three of the last four, but it is also the way they play. They won at Anfield and beat Southampton, big teams. It will be really tough but hopefully we can win two in a row." (Sky Sports)

Paul Clement: "Going into a game like this we can't only think about the result. I am thinking we want to put right some of the things that were not right against Arsenal, Liverpool and Southampton. It is about putting in a performance against a side where you know you have to defend well. We are going to have to be almost perfect defensively, limit their opportunities and then be clinical ourselves, which we have been. We have not had many chances in games but we are taking them and we need to keep doing that." (Wales Online)

Betting odds (betfair)

Manchester City win: 2/9

2/9 Draw: 13/2

13/2 Swansea win: 14

Team news

Manchester City

Possible XI: Bravo, Zabaleta, Otamendi, Kolarov, Clichy, Toure, Fernandinho, Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Aguero.

Swansea City

Possible XI: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Fer, Cork, Ki, Sigurdsson, Routledge; Llorente.