A man who plunged a knife into his friend's chest during a drinking and drugs binge and then went to get a McDonald's meal afterwards, has been jailed for life.

James Hurst, 29, was convicted of the murder of Matthew McKenzie and possession of a bladed article.

Manchester Crown Court heard how McKenzie, 33, had been drinking and taking drugs with Hurst and another friend on 12 January 2017 at Hurst's home before they went to visit friends.

After leaving their friends' house, they were walking along around 8pm when Hurst plunged the weapon into the heart of McKenzie and left him lying on the ground in an alleyway.

He was found over three hours later by a passerby.

Prosecuting, Michael Hayton QC said: "Something took place in that alleyway that led to violence. Something prompted James Hurst to stab Mr McKenzie in the chest."

"Hurst then returned to his girlfriend's house and bought them a meal from McDonald's."

A post-mortem revealed Matthew had also suffered cuts to arm and hands which are believed to be defence wounds.

Senior Investigating Officer for GMP, Bob Tonge, said: "There is no question that this was a cold blooded murder but Hurst put this family though even more agony by denying it.

"Matthew's loved ones have had to endure listening to the awful details of this case, re-living that horrific day.

"I hope they can now begin to move forward with their lives, although I know nothing will replace losing Matthew."

Matthew McKenzie's family paid tribute to him.

"Matthew is still dearly loved and sadly missed by all his family and friends...Matthew's life was tragically taken in January, a victim of an unnecessary knife crime.

"Today, justice has been done. However, as far as we are concerned there is no sentence long enough for what has happened.

"Matthew is still gone from this life and the heartache and hurt will remain with us forever."