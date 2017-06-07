A nursery worker was attacked by three girls shouting "Allah will get you" on a busy high street in northeast London. The victim, in her 30s, was on her way to work at 9.30am on Wednesday 7 June when she was slashed with a knife by the trio.

Her manager Karen Stevens told the East London & West Essex Guardian: "She got to the Hermon Hill traffic lights when she was attacked from behind by three girls who pulled her to the ground.

"They started kicking and punching her and then took out a knife and slashed her arm. Apparently they were shouting parts of the Qur'an saying things like 'Allah will get you."

The victim worked at Little Diamonds Nursery in Hermon Hill.

Stevens said the attackers ran away when a man approached the victim and helped her get to work. She added: "When she got to work we couldn't believe it and called the police straight away. It's terrible, I'm absolutely horrified.

"You don't expect something like this to happen on your doorstep."

The stabbing comes just several days after three terrorists stormed the London Bridge area on a Saturday evening, killing eight people and seriously injuring dozens more.