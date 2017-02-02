James Wilson has returned to Manchester United after his loan spell with Derby County was ended by mutual termination.

Wilson, 21, has endured an injury-hit spell at Pride Park since joining the Championship side on a season-long loan deal last summer. The United academy graduate suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a training session with the Rams in October, returning to Carrington to undergo surgery just days after Steve McClaren's reappointment at Derby.

Wilson, who has been on United's books since the age of seven, remained in Manchester to begin his rehabilitation but both his parent club and Derby have now agreed to cut his loan short.

Wilson, who has scored at every youth level for United, made his first-team debut in April 2014 after being called upon by then-interim boss Ryan Giggs.

The striker netted twice against Hull City that evening but would score just two more goals before he was farmed out to Brighton and Hove Albion for the second half of the 2015-16 campaign, scoring five goals for Chris Hughton's side.

His most recent spell away from United at Derby saw him limited to just four appearances in the Championship, failing to score in any of those fixtures.

Wilson signed a new contract at Old Trafford in 2015 during Louis van Gaal's spell in charge at the club. The deal ties him to the club until 2019, with the option to extend that by a further year.

United have not disclosed the extent of Wilson's injury or how long the striker is expected to be sidelined for. Warren Joyce, then United's Under-23 manager and current Wigan Athletic boss, said at the time: "It's a great disappointment for him and for the club as well. He's got to look to work his socks off and come back in the best shape he's ever been in his life.

"All you can do when you have setbacks is to try to be positive and look to make sure when you do return, it's in the best shape."