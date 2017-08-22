Jose Mourinho has been handed a double injury boost ahead of Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday (26 August) after Luke Shaw and Ashley Young made successful comebacks from injury following a run-out with the Red Devils' Under-23 side on Monday night (21 August).

Shaw has been out of action since April after he damaged ankle ligaments during a game against Swansea City, while Young suffered a severe groin injury during United's Europa League semi-final win over Celta Vigo.

The United duo did travel with the rest of the first-team squad for their tour of the United States but were not involved in any training sessions or games. Shaw and Young returned to training after the 20-time English champions' opening weekend 4-0 win over West Ham United.

Mourinho confirmed that they will be involved with the reserves ahead of United's Premier League win over Swansea on Saturday (19 August). Coincidentally, the Red Devils youngsters were also up against the south Wales club, with Shaw and Young playing 59 minutes of the game that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Shaw played at his preferred left-back position while Young was deployed on the wings. The duo linked up on more than one occasion and were on the receiving end of some hard tackles. They came away without any problems and will be available for selection when Mourinho decides his team for the visit of the Foxes for their third Premier League game of the season.

Young was delighted to return to action and broadcast it via his official Twitter account alongside a picture of him in action. "Felt great to be back, been a long few months!!" he wrote after the game.

Shaw has struggled to nail down a regular place in the starting XI under Mourinho and has been linked with a move away. Even after returning to full fitness after a long injury absence last season, he was overlooked by the Portuguese manager, which raised questions about his future at Old Trafford.

However, the England international's agent Jonathan Barnett has dismissed speculation and made it clear that his client's long-term future remains with United.