Manchester United are set to get a double boost ahead of their clash against Watford on Saturday (11 February) with Phil Jones and Wayne Rooney set to return to the first-team after recovering from injury and illness respectively.

Jones missed the Red Devils' 3-0 win over Leicester City with a foot injury but has declared himself fit for the game against the Hornets at the weekend. The former Blackburn Rovers defender has established himself as the first choice for a spot in central defence under Jose Mourinho and has formed a strong partnership with Marcos Rojo, which has been the bedrock of United's 16-game unbeaten run.

The England international has missed just one game in the last 13 prior to the game against the Foxes and will be eager to return to the starting lineup. His defensive partner Rojo, however, remains a doubt after coming off at half-time at the King Power Stadium, which could see him partner Eric Bailly, who has returned from the Afcon Cup.

"It is all good now. I have just had a bit of bruising underneath the foot where my insole cracked and that was pushing up and it was just a bit painful," Jones told the Manchester Evening News.

"It was just one of those things. You can't legislate for that. It could happen to anyone. It was just unfortunate it cracked. But I should be okay for Watford," the English defender added.

Rooney, on the other hand, missed the trip to Leicester with an illness but according to the Mirror, he has returned to training with the first-team. The Red Devils skipper is not a regular in the starting XI these days, but makes regular appearances from the bench during games. He has made just eight starts in the Premier League thus far this campaign.