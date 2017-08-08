Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs believes that Gareth Bale's transfer to Old Trafford from Real Madrid may happen in the future but is unlikely to take place in the current transfer window. The Welshman has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League as Real look to complete a massive deal for Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe.

The speculation has risen further, with Jose Mourinho hinting that he will launch a bid for the 28-year-old if he is omitted from the Super Cup final against United. Zinedine Zidane had also offered a ray of hope to United fans when he stated that despite his commitment to keeping his flourishing attack in place, anything could happen before the end of the summer.

However, Giggs is not convinced that any such deal will be completed in the near future as the Wales international is happy at Real, having won three Champions League titles and the La Liga during his time at the club. Moreover, his agent has quashed any rumours of the forward's move away from Spain, which suggests that the player, if he is willing to move, will do so at a later date.

"I don't think it will happen in this transfer window but you can see it happening one day," Giggs said, as quoted by the Express. "If Bale ever comes back to England there are very few clubs who would be able to afford him or he would want to play for. After Real Madrid only a couple of clubs can really compete for prestige or history.

"That's why the speculation happens every year but I maintain what I've always said, I think he's happy at Madrid. It's not impossible but he's playing at one of the biggest clubs in the world. And if he's enjoying himself and playing regularly I don't see it happening," he added.