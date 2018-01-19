Manchester United are reportedly planning to hand new deals for defender Marcos Rojo and goalkeeper David de Gea.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho wants to reward the 27-year-old South American with a new deal for his impressive display under the Portuguese tactician.

The Argentine international moved to Old Trafford from Sporting in 2014 and as a part of the deal, Nani returned to his former club on loan. His current deal with the 20-time champions of England will run down in 2019.

Rojo, who can feature as a left-back and as a centre-back, struggled under Louis van Gaal in the first two seasons. However, the former Sporting man rediscovered his form under Mourinho last season before long-term injury forced him to spend time on the sidelines.

Since returning from injury in November, Rojo is getting back to his form of last season. He has made seven starts in all competitions so far this season. Mourinho wants United to tie down his future by handing him a new deal.

Meanwhile, De Gea came close to joining Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2015. However, the deal collapsed in the 11th hour and days later, the Spain international signed a four-year deal with an option to further extend it by a year.

The former Atletico Madrid stopper is managed by super-agent Jorge Mendes, whose client list also includes the United manager. Mendes was at the Red Devils' training ground in Carrington and held talks with the Premier League giants' executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward on Wednesday.

Mourinho also remains hopeful the club can hand De Gea a new lucrative deal in order to keep him at Old Trafford beyond his current deal. However, the player is not in a rush to put pen to paper after admitting United are a "special" club.

"I don't think it's the time to start talking about the future, it's not the time to be talking contracts," De Gea told Sky Sports.

"We have lots of games between now and the end of the season and the first thing we need to think about is Burnley this weekend.

"Just being part of this club is special in itself. Being a player and a part of this club is special, so when you get to wear the shirt, you go to away games, that's something you are always proud of and is very special."

The report also claims that Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan trained with the United squad on Thursday ahead of his expected switch to Arsenal. As a part of the deal, the Gunners forward Alexis Sanchez will move in the opposite direction.

Mkhitaryan's agent Mino Raiola is in the English capital to finalise the deal that will see the former Borussia Dortmund star complete a switch to the Emirates. Sanchez has already agreed a four-and-a-half year deal with United. The Chilean international's proposed move to United will see him become Mourinho's first signing of the January transfer window.