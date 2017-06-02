Manchester United are edging closer towards securing a deal for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof.

According to Portuguese publication Record, the Red Devils and Benifca have reached an agreement which will allow the centre-back to make a switch to Old Trafford. Benifca will allow the 22-year-old to sign a long-term contract with the Premier League giants.

The fee agreed between the two teams is believed to be around €35m (£30.5m, $39.6m), with an additional of £5m as bonuses if Lindelof meets certain targets at United. Jose Mourinho has long been targeting the Swedish international as his side were heavily linked with a move for the Swedish international in January.

However, no deal took shape earlier in March due to the payment owed to Lindelof's former club Vasteras. The player signed a new deal at Benfica in March and despite that, United maintained their interest. It is believed the English club have intensified their interest in the defender.

Another Portuguese publication O Jogo reported that Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira had travelled to England to negotiate the sales of Lindelof and his team-mate Nelson Semedo. With Lindelof set to join United, it should be seen whether Semedo will make a switch to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Mourinho has Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Daley Blind as the options in the central defending position. The Argentine international suffered a knee injury in April and is expected to return early next year.

Sky Sports earlier reported the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager had made signing a defender as a priority. With Lindelof set to make a switch to United, it should be seen whether the Red Devils will still be interested in re-signing Michael Keane from Burnley.