Manchester United host struggling Bournemouth on Saturday, 4 March, just a couple of days after winning the EFL Cup in a 3-2 win over Southampton.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 12.30pm GMT. Live coverage will be available on Sky Sports 1 and 1 HD. Radio commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Overview

Fresh off the club's 41st major honour in the EFL Cup, Jose Mourinho's side will be looking to extend their good form of six wins in all competitions with three points over Bournemouth.

United beat Bournemouth 3-1 earlier in the season at Dean Court and victory at Old Trafford would temporarily allow them to leapfrog over Arsenal and Liverpool from sixth to fourth place, just before those sides meet at Anfield later on.

Defender Phil Jones is available again after being a month out due to a foot injury. However, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is likely to miss the game due to a hamstring problem suffered in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are struggling, and are currently in 14th place, just four points above the relegation zone. Eddie Howe's side started 2017 in the top half of the table but a winless run of seven league games have seen the Cherries in danger of possibly getting into a relegation battle.

The good news for Bournemouth is that Jordon Ibe is fit after a knee injury. However, Howe has stated that he will make a late call on "one or two other concerns." Captain Simon Francis is still suffering from a hamstring strain and will not be available.

A win for Bournemouth would be a major upset, having accomplished the feat last season, but would give the visitors some breathing space from the relegation zone and under pressure Howe a much needed three points.

Betting odds (Betfair)

Manchester United to win: 1/4

Draw: 26/5

Bournemouth to win: 66/5

Team news

Manchester United:

Possible XI: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Blind; Carrick, Herrera, Pogba; Martial, Mata, Ibrahimovic

Bournemouth

Possible XI: Boruc; Smith, Cook, Mings, Daniels; Arter, Surman, Fraser, Wilshere, Ibe; King