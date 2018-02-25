Live Kick-off: 2:05pm [GMT] Jose Mourinho opts for a 4-3-3 formation with Scott McTominay joining Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in midfield. Anthony Martial also back in the starting XI.

Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling start in defence with Eric Bailly among the subs.

Alvaro Morata returns to the Blues staring XI with Cesc Fabregas dropping to the bench.

1 min 13:43 Old Trafford starting to fill up now; kick-off is just over 20 minutes away.

6 min 13:38 Quite the test for Victor Lindelof today. Eric Bailly has been named on the bench in United's last two matches with it now clear the Ivory Coast is still working towards full match fitness. Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo meanwhile are still injury absentees. The Swede had a relatively untroubled evening against Sevilla on Wednesday and does have big match experience as a United player, having started in the 3-1 victory over Arsenal in December. That was part of a back-three however. It's fair to say today could be the biggest test of his United career to date.

21 min 13:24 4-3-3 enthusiasts rejoice; Jose Mourinho has opted for the formation many feel with bring the best out of Paul Pogba. United produced one of their best displays of the season using that system away to Everton in January where the France international was at his pulsating best; can he replicate it today? The sturdy presence of Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay should in theory give him license to roam and support the attacking three ahead of him. Given the level of his performances against other elite Premier League opposition, this is a huge afternoon for Pogba. He has the bodies around him to do the dirty work, now he must deliver.

27 min 13:17 Antonio Conte has also made two changes to the side that drew with Barcelona. Spanish duo Cesc Fabregas and Pedro make way with Danny Drinkwater coming in to parner N;Golo Kante in midfield with Alvaro Morata offering Chelsea a more orthodox option up front. The Spaniard is preferred up front to Olivier Giroud, who takes a spot on the bench. Chelsea team: Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Drinkwater, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Hazard.



Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Emerson, Fabregas, Pedro, Giroud.

31 min 13:13 Jose Mourinho makes two changes to the side that drew in Seville on Wednesday. Victor Lindelof comes in to start his first match in the league since 1 January, starting alongside Chris Smalling at the heart of defence. Scott McTominay starts just his fourth Premier League match, coming in to form a midfield three alongside Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba. Will he be given the job of man marking Eden Hazard or will he hold his ground in the middle of the park, giving Pogba the freedom to roam forward? We shall see. The trio of Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku form the attacking three and it looks like the France international might be starting on the left of that trident. Today's #MUFC starting XI - and it looks like 4-3-3 for the Reds!





39 min 13:05 BREAKING: Alvaro Morata returns to the Chelsea starting XI to lead their attack.

48 min 12:56 Predicted Chelsea starting XI Eden Hazard started as a false nine against Barcelona midweek but could we see the return of his partnership with Alvaro Morata today? Leaving those two to cause havoc up front would allow Antonio Conte to pack his midfield, with Manchester United extremely susceptible to being overrun in the middle of the park.

54 min 12:51 Predicted Manchester United starting XI If there is an issue lingering between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho, it will have to be put to one side this afternoon with United short of midfield options. Both Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini are unavailable this afternoon and we would hazard a guess that Scott McTominay will be given the job of shadowing Eden Hazard this afternoon.

58 min 12:46 The timing of Ander Herrera's injury is pretty dreadful, given how effective he was last season. But could Jose Mourinho call on Scott McTominay to do the same job today? "Genius" and "fundamental" are just some of the terms the United boss has bestowed upon the United academy graduate in recent weeks; three of his seven starts this season have come in United's last five matches having turned in another adept performances against Sevilla on Wednesday. It might not have been the swashbuckling midfield display many United fans have yearned for, but McTominay dutifully followed orders. If Mourinho does plan to deploy the same tactic to contain Hazard, he is unlikely to see a better candidate within his squad than the young Scot.

1 hr 12:43 Antonio Conte is without three members of his squad this afternoon – although you could argue none of them would have made the starting XI anyway. Tiemoue Bakayoko, Ross Barkley and David Luiz are still recovering from knocks and will not be involved today.

1 hr 12:40 Elsewhere, United remain without Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo this afternoon, with Maroaune Fellaini and Zlatan Ibrahimovic still not fit either.

1 hr 12:35 Jose Mourinho on Ander Herrera: "Ander is out. I don't know the final diagnosis but I know he'll be out for a few weeks. I don't know how many is a few - two, three, four, five, six weeks - I don't know, but a few weeks, for sure."

1 hr 12:32 On an April afternoon at Old Trafford last year, Ander Herrera succeeded where so many others failed during Chelsea's 2016-17 Premier League winning-campaign. Eden Hazard was unable to escape the Manchester United midfielder's shadow that day, completely nullified by what was a complete man-marking job from the Spaniard who also went on to seal the 2-0 victory with a second-half goal – having also provided the assist for Marcus Rashford's opener. That won't be happening today – Herrera is ruled out this afternoon with an unspecified knock with Jose Mourinho unsure as to how long he will be without the midfielder for.