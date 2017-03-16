20.05 GMT - Manchester United vs FC Rostov
- Russian outfit make 1,872-mile trip to England for the first time in Europa League last-16 decider
- Tie level at 1-1 after a fine goal from Aleksandr Bukharov last week cancelled out Henrikh Mkhitaryan's close-range opener on a wretched pitch at the Olimp-2 Stadium which has since been deemed unfit for purpose
- Injured duo Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney both remain out, although England manager Gareth Southgate believes the latter could be fit for weekend trip to Middlesbrough
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera both eligible for continental competition despite domestic suspensions, while Eric Bailly returns from one-game European ban
- Manchester United have never lost a home match against opposition from Russia and are unbeaten in their last 15 European outings at Old Trafford
As for Rostov, making their first trip to England, captain Alexandru Gatcan and Timofei Kalachev are suspended after both picking up bookings in the first leg.
The latter was arguably Ivan Daniliants' top performer last week and Mourinho seemed pleased not to be facing him again.
"I think it's good for us that he doesn't play," he said. "I think they have solutions and they tried that solution in the last match against Terek Grozny. They played the other boy, I think Igor Kireyev, in Kalachev's position and he did well. But Kalachev is experienced, hard, big mentality, so I think he's a player that they miss."
Vladimir Granat was withdrawn during the early stages of the first half after breaking his collarbone during a collision with Mkhitaryan. Goalkeeper Soslan Dzhanaev could return from injury, however.
Marcus Rashford's admirable decision to play despite suffering from an illness averted a full-blown striker crisis at Stamford Bridge and United will be pleased to have the influential Zlatan Ibrahimovic available again here. His three-match FA suspension does not apply to European competition.
Ander Herrera is also in contention despite an upcoming two-game domestic ban that automatically follows his second dismissal of the season against Chelsea.
Eric Bailly, meanwhile, has now served a one-match European suspension after his red card in the last-32 second-leg win over Saint-Etienne.
Manchester United will be without Wayne Rooney for the third match in succession tonight, although England boss Gareth Southgate revealed earlier that the 31-year-old, omitted from the squad to face Germany and Lithuania due to a combination of injury and a lack of first-team football, has a chance of featuring against newly-managerless Middlesbrough on Sunday.
"Rooney is injured," Mourinho insisted at his press conference yesterday. "He had some kick in his knee area, so he can't even come out to the pitch. He stays inside the medical department."
Anthony Martial, who spurned a late chance to win the match in Russia after being introduced as a second-half substitute, missed Monday's fiery FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Chelsea and remains sidelined despite training - albeit away from the main group - on Wednesday.
"He couldn't be selected for the Chelsea match and, if you are injured for the Monday night game, you're injured for the Tuesday morning training session," his manager added. "And if you are injured for the Tuesday morning training session, it's not because of today that you can be able to play on Thursday. So he's out of my mind."
Good evening and welcome to IBTimes UK's latest live coverage of continental action.
Having watched domestic rivals Leicester City and Manchester City experience contrasting fortunes in Europe's elite club competition already this week, Manchester United, playing their fifth game in just 19 days, now take centre stage as they attempt to ease past resilient Russians Rostov and continue their pursuit of a maiden Europa League title.
Last week's first-leg meeting proved to be a low-key and often farcical affair, with an absolutely dismal pitch at the Olimp-2 Stadium - one that has now been deemed unfit for purpose by the Russian Premier League - drawing the considerable wrath of Jose Mourinho and hardly proving conducive to attractive, free-flowing football.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan turned home Zlatan Ibrahimovic's low pass to grab a potentially pivotal away goal for a visiting team deploying a new formation, while Aleksandr Bukharov impressively dispatched Timofei Kalachev's long pass shortly after the interval to preserve Rostov's impressive home record and level the tie at 1-1.
The surface certainly should not be an issue tonight, with Old Trafford's turf looking like a pristine bowling green in comparison...