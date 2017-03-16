Live 20.05 GMT - Manchester United vs FC Rostov Russian outfit make 1,872-mile trip to England for the first time in Europa League last-16 decider

Tie level at 1-1 after a fine goal from Aleksandr Bukharov last week cancelled out Henrikh Mkhitaryan's close-range opener on a wretched pitch at the Olimp-2 Stadium which has since been deemed unfit for purpose

Injured duo Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney both remain out, although England manager Gareth Southgate believes the latter could be fit for weekend trip to Middlesbrough

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera both eligible for continental competition despite domestic suspensions, while Eric Bailly returns from one-game European ban

Captain Alexandru Gatcan and Timofei Kalachev are suspended for Rostov, who are also without Vladimir Granat due to a broken collarbone suffered in the first leg

Manchester United have never lost a home match against opposition from Russia and are unbeaten in their last 15 European outings at Old Trafford

Now 18:50 As for Rostov, making their first trip to England, captain Alexandru Gatcan and Timofei Kalachev are suspended after both picking up bookings in the first leg. The latter was arguably Ivan Daniliants' top performer last week and Mourinho seemed pleased not to be facing him again. "I think it's good for us that he doesn't play," he said. "I think they have solutions and they tried that solution in the last match against Terek Grozny. They played the other boy, I think Igor Kireyev, in Kalachev's position and he did well. But Kalachev is experienced, hard, big mentality, so I think he's a player that they miss." Vladimir Granat was withdrawn during the early stages of the first half after breaking his collarbone during a collision with Mkhitaryan. Goalkeeper Soslan Dzhanaev could return from injury, however.

6 min 18:44 Marcus Rashford's admirable decision to play despite suffering from an illness averted a full-blown striker crisis at Stamford Bridge and United will be pleased to have the influential Zlatan Ibrahimovic available again here. His three-match FA suspension does not apply to European competition. Ander Herrera is also in contention despite an upcoming two-game domestic ban that automatically follows his second dismissal of the season against Chelsea. Eric Bailly, meanwhile, has now served a one-match European suspension after his red card in the last-32 second-leg win over Saint-Etienne.

10 min 18:41 Manchester United will be without Wayne Rooney for the third match in succession tonight, although England boss Gareth Southgate revealed earlier that the 31-year-old, omitted from the squad to face Germany and Lithuania due to a combination of injury and a lack of first-team football, has a chance of featuring against newly-managerless Middlesbrough on Sunday. "Rooney is injured," Mourinho insisted at his press conference yesterday. "He had some kick in his knee area, so he can't even come out to the pitch. He stays inside the medical department." Anthony Martial, who spurned a late chance to win the match in Russia after being introduced as a second-half substitute, missed Monday's fiery FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Chelsea and remains sidelined despite training - albeit away from the main group - on Wednesday. "He couldn't be selected for the Chelsea match and, if you are injured for the Monday night game, you're injured for the Tuesday morning training session," his manager added. "And if you are injured for the Tuesday morning training session, it's not because of today that you can be able to play on Thursday. So he's out of my mind."