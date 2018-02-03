Live Manchester United, beaten for the first time in 10 matches across all competitions by Tottenham in midweek, are looking to gain revenge for their shock 2-1 defeat at the John Smith's Stadium in October against a struggling Huddersfield side that are winless in seven and have now lost four in a row

Paul Lambert's first away game in charge of improving Stoke comes at Bournemouth, whose magnificent win over Chelsea on Wednesday lifted them up to 10th

Brighton could hand a second debut to returning striker Leonardo Ulloa when they entertain injury-plagued West Ham at the Amex

The ugly fallout from the Riyad Mahrez transfer saga continues as Leicester play host to a Swansea team who have lifted themselves out of the drop zone with back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Arsenal

Bottom-of-the-table West Brom face relegation rivals Southampton in a potentially crucial six-pointer at The Hawthorns

17.30 GMT - Arsenal vs Everton Premier League 15.00 kick-offs Bournemouth vs Stoke Brighton vs West Ham Leicester vs Swansea Manchester United vs Huddersfield West Brom vs Southampton

2 min 15:01 Impeccably observed. Referee Stuart Attwell blows his whistle and Huddersfield striker Laurent Depoitre gets proceedings underway.

4 min 14:59 The teams have emerged from the tunnel and will now observe a minute's silence before kick-off. The 60th anniversary of the Munich air disaster, which killed 23 people including eight United players, is on Tuesday.

7 min 14:56 Five minutes remaining until kick-off at Old Trafford and elsewhere. A reminder that IBTimes UK will also be providing live coverage of the 17.30 GMT fixture between Arsenal and Everton later on.

18 min 14:45 Here is the headline team news from today's other four 15.00 GMT kick-offs... Liverpool loanee Daniel Sturridge makes his first start for West Brom, likewise fellow striker Guido Carrillo for Southampton

Stoke hand a debut to midfielder Badou Ndiaye, while Bournemouth are unchanged from their great win at Stamford Bridge

Leonardo Ulloa and Jordan Hugill both start Brighton vs West Ham clash on the bench

No Riyad Mahrez for Leicester, while unchanged Swansea are missing new signings Andre Ayew (hamstring) and Andy King (ineligible to face his parent club)

28 min 14:35 The final whistle has sounded in the day's early Premier League kick-off at Turf Moor, where runaway leaders Manchester City have been denied victory for only the fourth time in the top-flight so far this season. Johann Berg Gudmundsson netted a powerful late equaliser for the hosts to cancel out a wonderful strike from Danilo and Raheem Sterling also missed a glorious opportunity in the second half. City goalkeeper Ederson made a couple of brilliant saves. That result means that United could close the gap to their cross-city rivals to just the 13 points with a win this afternoon.

34 min 14:29 We should mention that there is also no Ander Herrera in the squad for United today, despite the absence of Fellaini...

36 min 14:27 Today's game will be the 300th in a Manchester United shirt for goalkeeper David De Gea. Mourinho has also been talking up academy graduate midfielder McTominay as he prepares to fill Pogba's boots... Jose: "[Scott] McTominay has had many years in the academy, waiting for an opportunity. I think today is another one for him." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/KpdIEhmIMj — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 3, 2018

47 min 14:16 David Wagner, as you can see, makes three changes to the side brushed aside by Liverpool in midweek. Tommy Smith, Rajiv van La Parra and Collin Quaner replace Lowe, Aaron Mooy and Steve Mounie. The latter two drop to the bench, where they are joined by Malone and £14m January signing Alex Pritchard. Kongolo is deemed fit enough to start.

53 min 14:10 The big news from a United perspective is that Paul Pogba is dropped to the bench along with Ashley Young and Anthony Martial. Phil Jones, who scored a calamitous own goal against Tottenham and was also beaten too easily in the air by Harry Kane in the build-up to Christian Eriksen's early strike, does not even make the matchday squad. Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Juan Mata all start, while Victor Lindelof and captain Michael Carrick are both included among the substitutes. Sanchez makes his Old Trafford debut as expected.

1 hr 13:49 United's Flowers Of Manchester memorial ceremony began at 13.30 GMT this afternoon beneath the commemorative plaque at the south-east corner of the stadium. Today's matchday programme includes a section dedicated to Munich, while fans will also receive a commemorative book and pin badge in addition to a poster of the last line-up of the Busby Babes from 5 February 1958 to hold up during a minute's silence. The #FlowersOfManchester remembered. pic.twitter.com/sBGnviqTXz — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 3, 2018

1 hr 13:44 Huddersfield will be missing Danny Williams (dead leg) and Chris Lowe (groin), while Elias Kachunga remains in the treatment room and Jon Gorenc Stankovic is rebuilding his match fitness after a lengthy lay-off. New signing Terence Kongolo was taken to hospital after feeling unwell immediately after Tuesday's listless 3-0 home loss to Liverpool, but is expected to be fit after training on Thursday and Friday. Scott Malone faces a late fitness test.

1 hr 13:36 In terms of team news ahead of our feature game, Manchester United remain without long-term absentees Eric Bailly and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who has still yet to agree an extension to his expiring contract, is also back on the sidelines with a knee injury that forced him off just seven minutes after he was introduced as a second-half substitute against Tottenham. Alexis Sanchez is in line to make his home debut after appearances at Huish Park and Wembley respectively, while it remains to be seen when Daley Blind will return from an ankle problem. The versatile Dutchman was heavily linked with a move to Roma on deadline day.