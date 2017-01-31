Manchester United take on Hull City in the 2016/17 Premier League clash at Old Trafford on 1 February, Wednesday.

Where to watch

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. There is no live coverage of the match between Manchester United and Hull City in the United Kingdom.

Overview

United progressed to the last 16 of the FA Cup following their 4-0 comfortable victory over Wigan Athletic. Warren Joyce's return to his former club for the first time since leaving Old Trafford ended in a disappointment.

Bastian Schweingsteiger's cross just before the break allowed Marouane Fellaini open the scoring before Chris Smalling, Henrikh Mkhitarayn and the German international all got their names on the scoresheet.

Jose Mourinho will be looking to bounce back from the two disappointing league draws with a win over the Tigers on Wednesday. It is for the third time these two teams face each other in less than a month.

Hull enter this fixture after suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham in the FA Cup, which resulted in their elimination. They were knocked out of the EFL Cup semi-final by United, despite the Tigers registering a 2-1 win in the second round.

Marco Silva's side lost 3-2 on aggregate and they fell short to seal a berth in the final of the EFL Cup. He will be hoping to guide his side to a second win over the Red Devils in a space of one week.

A victory over United at Old Trafford can boost Hull's confidence for their upcoming games. In the reverse fixture, the Tigers lost 1-0 in the league, courtesy of Marcus Rashford's late winner.

What managers say

Jose Mourinho: "I didn't see Hull's first goal. We celebrate, we are in the final. I don't want to speak about the penalty or the performance. The game was in our pocket, under our control, and something happened to open the game. The game was dead. The game was what we wanted it to be. I don't want to say anything else, it is enough. I am calm. I behaved on the bench. No sending off, no punishment, so no more words," Mourinho was reported as saying by the Daily Mail.

Marco Silva: "Good performance, good win, but not enough [for] our goal (to reach the final). It is important always [to] win the games, but the result in the away game [created] more problems for us. Good performance as a team, good spirit, good attitude, in many moments, we controlled the game. We [made] problems for a big team like Man United and it's important for us. But our goal for this game, it is to [win by] two more goals (to level the tie and win on away goals) [so] it is impossible in this moment to stay really, really happy but okay. It is [shipping] that last goal at Old Trafford in the last minutes, [which made] the difference in these two games," Silva told Sky Sports.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Manchester United: 1/5

Draw: 7

Hull City: 18

Team News

Manchester United

Possible XI: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Shaw; Carrick, Herrera, Pogba; Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimović, Martial.

Hull City

Possible XI: Jakupovic; Maguire, Dawson, Davies; Elabdellaoui, Huddlestone, Mason, Robertson; Evandro, Clucas; Hernandez.