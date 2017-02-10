Manchester United will take on Watford in the Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday, 11 February.

Where to watch

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Radio commentary of the game is available on BBC Radio 5 Live. Catch the highlights of the match on Match of the Day on BBC One and BBC One HD at 10:30pm GMT.

Overview

United returned to winning ways in the Premier League following three draws against Liverpool, Stoke City and Hull City with a victory over Leicester City. The Red Devils registered a comfortable 3-0 victory over league champions at the King Power Stadium.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was the star man for United with a goal and an assist against the Foxes, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata got their names on the scoresheet. They would have been delighted to seal three points that saw them reduce the gap with some of the teams that were above them.

United settled for a 1-1 draw in the last two league matches at home. Jose Mourinho will be hoping his side can seal three points against the Hornets on Saturday.

Watford enter this tie after registering a 2-1 win over 10-man Burnley at Vicarage Road. They were without a win in the Premier League until they face Arsenal as they defeated the Gunners 2-1 at the Emirates.

Walter Mazzarri has seen his side register two consecutive wins in the league, which came after they were eliminated from the fourth round of the FA Cup following a defeat to Millwall. Watford will be hoping to seal another victory over a top club.

The last time these two sides faced each other at Vicarage Road saw Watford come out victorious. Etienne Capoue, Camilo Zuniga and Troy Deeney got their names on the scoresheet, while Marcus Rashford scored United only goal for his side.

What managers say

Jose Mourinho: "I don't want to change the profile of our play, this is the way the fans want us to play, this is the way the club wants us to play. But I also don't want to be a manager of a team who plays very well, creates a lot of chances and doesn't win matches. We need to score goals," Mourinho was reported as saying by the Daily Mail.

Walter Mazzarri: "With Mourinho there is a good relationship and mutual respect. He was very affectionate at the first game (at Vicarage Road in September). In some ways we are similar – you need to know him deep down. When I see myself on TV, I too often find myself unpleasant as well!" Mazzarri told the Mirror.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Manchester United: 1/4

Draw: 11/2

Watford: 14

Team News

Manchester United

Possible XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind; Pogba, Herrera; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Ibrahimovic.

Watford

Possible XI: Gomes; Cathcart, Kaboul, Prodl, Holebas; Capoue, Behrami, Cleverley; Niang, Deeney, Zarate.