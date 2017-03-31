Manchester United take on West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League at Old Trafford on 11 April (Saturday).

Where to watch

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Catch the highlights of the game on Match of the Day on BBC One and BBC One HD at 10:30pm BST.

Overview

United registered a comfortable 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough in their last league tie prior to the international break. Marouane Fellaini opened the scoring in the first half before Jesse Lingard doubled the lead with a stunner in the second half.

Boro pulled one back but it was not sufficient for them to seal three points as Antonio Valencia's stoppage time goal sealed the match for the Red Devils. Jose Mourinho has helped his side go on an unbeaten run and the United manager will be hoping to extend the run against the Baggies on Saturday.

Chris Smalling and Phil Jones picked up injuries while on international duty and the duo, along with suspended Ander Herrera and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss the weekend tie. Paul Pogba is doubtful for the clash as he is recovering from the injury he picked up against FC Rostov.

West Brom enter this tie after registering a 3-1 victory over Arsenal at the Hawthorns. Craig Dawson opened the scoring early in the match before Alexis Sanchez equalised for the Gunners in three minutes later in the 15th minute.

However, two goals from Hal Robson-Kanu and Dawson were sufficient for their side to seal an important victory over Arsenal. It was their first victory in the month that came after defeats against Crystal Palace and Everton.

Tony Pulis' side have managed only one win in their last five away league games. He will be hoping to avoid another defeat when West Brom take on United in the Premier League tie at Old Trafford.

What managers say

Jose Mourinho: "A couple of weeks before the World Cup makes sense. But mid-season friendly matches mixed with qualification matches, I don't think that makes sense," Moruinho was reported as saying by the Daily Mail.

Tony Pulis: "We'll have to look at that. It's not so much the games, it's the travelling they've done. Not so much James, But Salomon and Chadli, who's gone off to Russia so we'll see what state he comes back in and how he feels. We want people fresh for the United game and then we'll look at it for the Watford game and then the Southampton game," Pulis told the Birmingham Mail.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Manchester United: 4/11

Draw: 4

West Bromwich Albion: 9

Team News

Manchester United

Possible XI: De Gea; Bailly, Rojo, Blind; Valencia, Carrick, Fellaini, Young; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford.

West Bromwich Albion

Possible XI: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Chadli, Fletcher, Livermore, Brunt, McClean; Robson-Kanu.