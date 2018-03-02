The shooting at Central Michigan University today strikes close to home. A sad day in Bellwood and across the 7th District. My sincerest condolences go out to the family of Bellwood Police Officer James Davis Sr. and his wife who were shot and killed this morning. May they RIP. pic.twitter.com/B0cykAxFVv — Emanuel Chris Welch (@RepChrisWelch) March 2, 2018

A manhunt is underway in Illinois after a police officer and his wife were shot dead at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant this morning.

The suspect, who was reportedly involved in what police described as "a domestic situation," is still at large.

While police have not confirmed the victim's identities, Illinois State Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch has named the victims who were killed in the shooting as Bellwood Police Officer James Davis Sr and his wife.

The suspect, 19-year-old James Eric Davis was caught on camera fleeing the scene, ABC News reports.

Following the incident at the Campbell Hall dorm building, the university campus was on lockdown this morning as students barricaded themselves in their dorm room. No students, faculty or staff were injured according to the school.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said, "The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus."

The Mount Pleasant Police Department have appealed to the local community to help find Davis, who is considered armed and dangerous.