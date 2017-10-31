Police in Utah have launched a manhunt after a reported shooting incident at the University of Utah late on Monday (30 October).

Salt Lake City police Sergeant Brandon Shearer told The Salt Lake Tribune that "one person is confirmed deceased" in the incident.

Police have released the image of the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Austin Boutain — a while male. He has a teardrop tattoo on his face and was wearing all-black clothing — a coat, jeans and beanie — at the time of the shooting. The shooter was believed to be driving a forest green pickup truck with Colorado plates, police said.

Police reportedly said that the victim, who is yet to be identified, was killed in a vehicle near the mouth of the Red Butte Canyon on the east side of the university campus.

At least eight agencies, including the FBI, are involved in the search. Authorities are conducting the search both on foot and via helicopter, officials told the paper.

Traffic is blocked off near the shooting area and Utah Transit Authority trains are not proceeding east of the stadium station at the west side of campus, the paper wrote.

"I wouldn't call it an active shooter situation, but there is still a suspect who's armed and dangerous that we would like to take into custody," Shearer said, according to Deseret news. He added that there were eyewitnesses and police was interviewing them.

Police urged residents in the area to remain indoors and alert as the search operation continued.