Two men have been shot dead on the campus of Grambling State University in northern Louisiana.

Police are hunting for the suspect who escaped from the scene in the early hours of Wednesday morning (25 October).

Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Department said that they didn't believe that the suspect was a student at the university.

According to the authorities, there was an altercation in a dormitory room on the site of the campus which is east of the city of Shreveport.

The incident then spilled out into a courtyard which is where the shooting took place. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Grambling State University director of communications, Will Sutton, revealed that the two men were Earl Andrews, a senior at GSU, and Monquiarious Caldwell, who was not a student. Both were from the nearby lakeside town of Farmerville.

Despite the incident, officials declined to place the campus on lockdown, but did advise students to remain indoors.

A search is now underway between police and campus authorities to track down the man responsible for the murders.

Founded in 1901, the rural university serves almost 5,000 students.