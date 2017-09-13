Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has agreed to commit his long-term future to the Santiago Bernabeu by putting pen to paper on a new deal until June 2022.

The Brazilian international was recruited by Los Blancos from Fluminense in December 2006 after being identified as the long-term replacement for club legend Roberto Carlos.

Marcelo was then only 18-year-old but quickly established himself as one of the best left-back in the world.

The 29-year-old has since made 414 appearances for Real, scoring 28 goals and providing 78 assists despite being a defender.

Furthermore, the former Fluminense defender has helped the Spaniards to clinch a number of trophies during more than a decade at the club, including four La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns.

The Spanish and European champions have therefore decided to reward him with a new deal which will see the Brazilian stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until the age of 34.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Marcelo have agreed to extend the player's contract, which will see him remain at the club until 30 June 2022," the La Liga giants confirmed through an official statement.

"Tomorrow, Thursday, at 2pm, Marcelo will appear before the media in the press room of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium."

Last month Marca reported that the left-back, Isco, Marco Asensio, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane were set to sign new deals to remain with Zinedine Zidane's side.

Marcelo has been the first to put pen to paper on the new deal but club president Florentino Perez anticipates that Isco and other players will follow in his footsteps in the near future.

"Isco's renewal is done. We will make the official announcement in the coming days. We'll be announcing all the new contract extensions soon," Perez said during an interview with Cadena Ser last week.

"Isco arrived [to Real Madrid] when he was young, with his whole life ahead of him, and he has now become what we anticipated he would. He is still only 25 so he can still get better. We have 11 Spanish players, nine of them from the academy, in a squad of 24. It is a balanced that is paying off."