A married music teacher had a "sexual" relationship with a 12-year-old girl and was caught drink-driving to another student's birthday party, it has emerged. Nathan Waring, 37, has been banned "indefinitely" from teaching after his "disturbing" relationships with two pupils became known.

Waring reportedly "developed an inappropriate relationship" with a student while employed at a £19,490-a-year prep school in Eastbourne. A misconduct hearing found Waring had established the relationship with the student while working at St Bede's Prep from 2004 to 2007.

He reportedly exchanged sexual messages with the student, kissed her, given her massages and touched her "including under her clothes over her underwear," the hearing, led by the National College for Teaching and Leadership, heard. The student, referred to as Pupil A, was just 12 years old when the relationship began.

According to the Mirror, Waring then moved on to a £34,000-a-year boarding school in Norfolk. Details of the first relationship surfaced, prompting an investigation.

Waring was allowed to continue teaching at Gresham's but was warned about having relationships with pupils by the school's head. Despite the warnings, he developed "inappropriate and/or flirtatious behaviour" with a second girl, referred to as Pupil B.

In 2015, he and his colleagues attended Pupil B's birthday party. The hearing heard that he was given a ride back to the boarding school but decided "of his own accord" to drive back to the party. Waring was found drink driving and convicted of the offence.

The hearing found that Waring also lied to colleagues about a school absence to meet with the student in London, the BBC reported. He resigned from Gresham's School on 9 October 2015.

"Despite the fact that Mr Waring had received warnings about his behaviour on multiple occasions and that he had been subject to an investigation, this pattern of behaviour continued," wrote Dawn Dandy on behalf of the Secretary of State. She said his behaviour was "deep-seated and harmful".

Waring was found guilty of unacceptable professional misconduct and was banned from teaching "indefinitely" at any institution.