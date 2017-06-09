Mars have recalled Galaxy, Maltesers Teasers and Minstrels bags due to the "potential presence of Salmonella", according to the firm.

Mars bars are not believed to be among the product lines that have been recalled.

Mars is an American global manufacturer of confectionery, pet food, and other food products, which had $33b (£25b) in annual sales in 2015

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

