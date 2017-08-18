Previously passive Tottenham Hotspur look set to experience a typically hectic finish to the transfer window after Mauricio Pochettino admitted that he is targeting the addition of four new players before the 31 August deadline.

Spurs were the only Premier League side yet to make a single signing so far this summer, although that will change very soon following official confirmation that they have reached an agreement with Ajax for Davinson Sanchez, subject to a medical and work permit. The 21-year-old Colombian centre-back has signed a six-year contract in north London and the BBC report that the deal is worth a club-record £42m ($53.9m).

"I would like to thank the coach, management, players and fans of Ajax. It is a great move for me to come here to develop my career," Sanchez said.

"I am very excited to be signing for such a famous club as Tottenham Hotspur. I am looking forward to working with Mauricio Pochettino and the players and meeting everyone there."

Pochettino refused to be drawn on Sanchez earlier in Friday (18 August) during a press conference held prior to the London derby against Chelsea at Wembley, stating: "I think like always I never speak about rumours. Not only our fans, we expect to sign some players before the end of the transfer window.

"I think that is our aim and to try to improve our squad and try to bring new faces and energy into the team, because it will be a long season and we need to add some new faces into the squad."

Tottenham are known to hold a keen interest in injured Everton playmaker Ross Barkley, while they have also been linked with the likes of Celta Vigo midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop, Barcelona's Denis Suarez, controversial Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier and Juan Foyth of Estudiantes.

Asked about his apparent interest in acquiring a trio of new players, an ambitious Pochettino countered: "Or four. It's true, I am honest - I want four players, if it's possible. But it's not easy. We need time to work."

The issue of Tottenham's rigid wage structure was recently brought to the fore in a controversial interview given by Danny Rose and is also reported to have led to an impasse in contract negotiations with influential defender Toby Alderweireld.

The Belgian international has three years left to run on his current £50,000-per-week deal and is rumoured to be seeking parity with top earners Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris, who are said to earn around £110,000-per-week. Last month he revealed that there had been "zero progress" with regards to talks over a lucrative extension.

"Toby is like other players," Pochettino said. "They have contracts. They signed their contracts and they were so happy when they signed their contracts. He still has a three-year contract. I explain the situation but it's another rumour in the media."