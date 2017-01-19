An estimated 200,000 people are expected to participate in the Women's March on Washington, DC on Saturday (21 January 2017), just one day after Donald Trump is sworn into office as president.

A growing number of celebrities and Washington lawmakers have pledged to join the thousands of citizens from around the US who will descend on the US capital.

The march, which is expected to be the largest demonstration during the inaugural weekend, grew from a modest group in the days after the presidential election to a massive organisation that includes partners such as Planned Parenthood, AFL-CIO, Amnesty International, BUST, Center for American Progress, the Council on American Islamic Relations, National Council of La Raza and dozens of other religious, women's rights, civil rights and state organisations.

Artists and celebrities will play a key role in the Women's March. Led by actress America Ferrera, nearly 140 actors, artists and other celebrities will participate in Saturday's demonstration. Notable artists participating in the march's 'artists table' include: Alicia Machado, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Cher, Constance Wu, Debra Messing, Eve Ensler, Fran Drescher, Janelle Monáe, Jessica Chastain, Katy Perry, Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Ruffalo, Olivia Wilde, Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson, Sophia Bush, Tracee Ellis Ross, Uzo Abuda, Zendaya and dozens more.

Several celebrities, including Ashley Judd, Michael Moore and Gloria Steinem, are among the dozens who will be attending and speaking at the Women's March. Cecile Richards, the president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, is also expected to speak on Saturday.

Not to be left behind, a growing number of lawmakers have announced that they will be participating in the march. At least 59 Democratic members of the House have opted not to attend Trump's inauguration, with many saying they would march on Saturday instead. House members participating in the Women's March on Washington include: Luis Gutierrez, Lydia Velazquez, Seth Moulton, Katherine Clark, Chellie Pingree, Ann McLane Kuster and Pramila Jayapal.

Some US Senators will also join, including Sheldon Whitehouse and Richard Blumenthal. Fellow senators Al Franken and Cory Booker are expected to attend the largely sold out Women's March after-party, which is to feature performances from bands and music artists The National, Big Notaro, Ted Leo, Samantha Ronson, Sleater-Kinney and Janeane Garofalo.

More than 300 satellite demonstration are planned in all 50 states and around the world. In Boston, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and Representative Joe Kennedy will be joined by Boston Mayor Martin Walsh at the Boston Women's March for America.