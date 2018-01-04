The parents of a 15-year-old girl who died from a food allergy have faced the restaurateurs allegedly responsible in court.

Megan Lee died on 1 January 2017, after she consumed a takeaway meal from Royal Spice in Lancashire two days earlier. Megan went into anaphylactic shock and was rushed to Royal Blackburn Hospital by her parents Adam and Gemma Lee.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died from an acute asthma attack. Two men, Harun Rashid and Mohammad Abdul Kuddus, were charged with manslaughter in December. On Thursday (4 January), they appeared at Blackburn Magistrate's Court, surrounded by family members of Megan.

The pair confirmed their nationality – Bangladeshi – and were released on bail. They have been officially charged with manslaughter, failing to discharge general and safety to a person other than an employee and failing to comply with EU provisions concerning food safety and hygiene.

The restaurant, which closed after being hit with an emergency notice on 6 January 2017, is now under new ownership.

In a statement released after Megan's death, her parents described her as a role model and an inspiration. "Our hearts are shattered at the sudden loss of our beautiful daughter," the statement read. "Megan loved school and thoroughly enjoyed drama and musical theatre. She immediately touched the hearts of everyone she met. Megan was the kindest, most loving daughter and sister, who always wore the most beautiful and infectious smile."