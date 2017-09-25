A speech given by Donald Trump, showing the president seemingly forgetting his wife was standing right next to him, has gone viral online.

The address was given by Trump on the 14 September, but the bizarre moment has only just come to wider notice.

While speaking to rescue teams in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, the president said: "Melania really wanted to be with us, it's really touched her heart the devastation."

This was despite the fact that his wife was just a touching distance away from him.

When he mentions the first lady, Melania appears to look up at her husband but then stops moving when he seems to have forgotten that she was on the stage with him.

Trump was joined by Vice President Mike Pence and other officials as they observed the recovery work that was taking place after Hurricane Irma killed dozens of people across the Caribbean and the state of Florida.

On social media, Twitter users have since made the president the butt of numerous jokes.

Khary Penebaker said: "A Dotard is one who forgets his wife is standing next to him...maybe Trump thought Melania was the Queen of Nambia!"

Leanne Aguilera said: "She's literally standing right next to you, idiot."

And Kat said: "Because a handshake is not enough, now he can't even see her next to him."

This tweet referring to an instance when Melania seemingly avoided holding Trump's hand in Israel.